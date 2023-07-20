Shocking! “Yeh Kya pehen liya fashion ke naam par” netizens trolls Sonam Kapoor

MUMBAI: Actress Sonam Kapoor is indeed one of the major head turners when it comes to acting and fashion, she has been blessing the fans with some beautiful fashion goals and millions of fans look up to the actress for the same.

No doubt she always manages to grab the attention of the fans and now there is a video of the actress which is getting viral all over, where she was spotted around the city. The fans are showering all the love towards the actress, whereas on the other hand there are many who are trolling the actress for her fashion and outfit.

As we see these comments there are many people who are expressing that the dress of the actress is weird and saying ‘fashion ke naam pe kuch bhi pehen liya hao’, also few saying ‘Pailka Bazaar se liya hai kya dress’

