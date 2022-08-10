Shocking! "Yeh to Raj Kundra ka mask hai" Netizens on Akshay Kumar's bag

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is indeed one of the most loved actors we have an acting space, over the time with his movies, action and stunts he has created a strong mark in the heart and Minds and also in the Indian cinema, indeed the fans always looks forward to be upcoming post of the actor

Having said that this latest video of the actor Akshay Kumar is grabbing the attention of the fans as he was clicked around the city and the major attraction was the bag carried by the actor, on one side where the fans are praisng the actor and his unique bag on the other hand there are few people who are trolling the actor for different reasons, have a look at the comments

Also read EXCLUSIVE! Rrahul Sudhir BAGS the lead role in Aashish Vishwakarma's directorial movie Joint Account

As we see in the comments many people are not happy with the style of the actor, people are saying that what is this style of pulling one side of pajamas up. Also reportedly the cost of the bag of the actor is around 30000, people are saying it is the waste of money purchasing a bag of 30000, also money people are saying the bag looks like Raj Kundra’s mask.

What are your views on these comments from netizens for Akshay Kumar, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Director Onir Unveils the First Look for his Upcoming Film 'Pine Cone,' a Celebration of Love seen from a Queer gaze