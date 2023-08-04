Shocking! "Yeh to Tent Wala Kapda Hai" Netizens trolls Janhvi Kapoor for her dress

MUMBAI:Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, she is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in Bollywood industry who knows to grab the attention of the fans with her looks and her cuteness.

Having said that this latest public appearance of the actress Janhvi Kapoor is grabbing the attention of the fans as she was seen attending an event she is indeed looking Supremely hot in her outfit and we really cannot take our eyes off this beautiful video of the actress, well there are few people who are trolling the actress for outfit check out the comment.

also read-WOW! These Bollywood actors have shown chivalry towards their spouses and partners at public events

As we can see in these comments people are saying that why is she wearing such an outfit which cannot be handled by her, whereas on the other hand many people are saying that this is the cloth which is used for tent.

What are your views on these comments from the side of the netizens for actress Janhvi Kapoor and how do you like the dress of the her, do let us know in the coming section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

also read -Trending! Pushpa the Rule, Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, check out some of the hot and trending news from the entertainment world