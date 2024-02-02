Shocking! “You don’t know how to sing, please stop” netizens trolls actress Parineeti Chopra for her singing in a concert

MUMBAI: Actress Parineeti Chopra is indeed of the most loved and cutest actresses we have in acting space, with her movies and her cuiteness she has been blessing the fans all over with great content over the time, indeed the actress is less to be seen in movies now but she is now making sure that her fans are getting to see her, recently the actress was seen making her singing debut with a concert. The video and the pictures were getting viral all over the internet and we have seen the actress getting a lot of love from the fans all over.

On one side we see the actress Parineeti Chopra getting love whereas on the other side we see she has been getting brutally trolled for her singing, there are many who are not happy with her singing talent and here are the comments.

Also read Major Update! Parineeti Chopra takes a different route in her career with THIS major decision

As we see the video the actress was singing her song ‘Main Pareshan’ the audience are saying we are Pareshan with you singnig, also many said please stop, your singing is a torture, also few said acting career was not in favour so she is trying her hand in singing, but she is flop here too.

Well these are comments coming from the audience for the actress Parineeti Chopra and for her singing, what are your views on this video and on the singing talent of the actress Parineeti Chopra, do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Wow! THIS is how Parineeti Chopra’s first show as a singer went, check out the deets inside