THIS Sholay actor passes away

30 Sep 2019 10:25 AM

Mumbai: Veteran actor of Marathi and Hindi films and stage Viju Khote passed away early Monday morning, family sources said. He was 78 and is survived by his sister Shubha Khote, who is also an actor.

Renowned for comedy roles, Viju was famed for the evergreen lines: "Kitne Aadmi The?", "Do, Sarkar" from the film "Sholay" in which he played dacoit Gabbar Singh's bumbling sidekick Kaalia.

In a career spanning around six decades, Khote worked in over 300 films, including "Phir Hera Pheri", Andaz Apna Apna," besides some television shows and ads.

