Shoojit Sircar feels military units should have women commanders

09 Feb 2020 06:30 PM

Bollywood filmmaker Shoojit Sircar feels there should be women commanders in battalions or units of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force as a mark of gender equality.

Sharing his thoughts on Twitter and Instagram, he wrote: "Respected all men from Army, Airforce and Navy .. If you really think woman are equal then give her the honor and respect to command you.. They are eligible and they have every right to command a battalion or unit."

A user asked on Instagram if the filmmaker follows what he advises and if there is a pay parity for his actresses. To this, the filmmaker replied: "Yes, Deepika was paid the highest in ‘Piku'."

Deepika Padukone is currently B-Town's highest paid actress and in 2016, Big B had revealed to bollywoodlife.com: "In ‘Piku', Deepika Padukone was paid more than me. That says two things - one that she is obviously more important than me and two I have lost my price scale because I have been working for so long and maybe I am not that important now to get that kind of money."

Shoojit Sircar keeps voicing his opinion about gender based equality and women's rights. Recently he had shared a post against the taboos associated with menstruation.

He had shared: "Sharada Ma during her menstruation, she used to worship God regularly... Ramakrishna told, who says menstruation is impure? Which part of your body is impure? Purity lies within the mind and soul."


