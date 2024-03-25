Shoojit Sircar on his upcoming Abhishek Bahchan starrer, ‘my films are drawn from my own life’

MUMBAI: Following the success of ‘Sardar Udham’, which garnered global acclaim and earned five National Awards in 2023, renowned filmmaker Shoojit Sircar returns to the silver screen in 2024 with his latest offering. After months of speculations, Sircar has now confirmed that his upcoming film will have Abhishek Bachchan in the lead and it will be a slice-of-life film.

Revealing the reason behind the secrecy around his next directorial, Shoojit said, “There is no secret as such but since we are shooting after a long time — the last time we shot, it was back in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic happened — the idea was to just shoot the film and announce it when the time is ripe. Announcements were happening almost every day, so my friend and producer Ronnie must have thought that it was best to take it slow.”

On being nudged further the Piku director revealed, “It has Abhishek Bachchan in it. There are other characters as well but it is predominantly an Abhishek Bachchan film. The problem is that the minute you announce a film, people will ask ‘Achha story kya hai batao (Please tell us the story).’ If I tell them the story, who will watch the film?”

Shoojit mentioned that the upcoming film is inspired by the life of his friend, “I am influenced by normal, simple, everyday life and people. I observe them, pick up notes and moments to make a film out of it.” He further added, “All my films are drawn from my own life and the people in them. October is inspired by a phase that my mother and I have witnessed.”

Sircar had previously said, “My stories are always related to life and they have humour in them. I have always tried to experiment with different genres, keeping the journey of life as the main theme. I am collaborating with Abhishek Bachchan for my next film. I will take you on a mundane, ordinary man’s journey.”

