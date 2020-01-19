Shoojit Sircar suggests detox for cellphone & social media addiction

MUMBAI: At a time when mobile phones and social media addiction are becoming a matter of concern for most of us, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar suggests we should go for detox.



The "Piku" director feels at least when we at a party or a get together, we should try to refrain from clicking selfies and posting them on social media. Instead, we can try striking up a conversation.



Sircar expressed his thoughts on Twitter: "Next time you host a party or a get together, or a general addaa gup shup, ban mobile phones. Don't let anyone. No selfies no social media just pure human to human gup shup. It's bliss try it."



The filmmaker's thoughts remind us of a dialogue from the 2018 Bengali movie "Uma" directed by Srijit Mukherji, where the father (played by Jisshu Sengupta) advises his daughter to stay away from the Internet. When the child protests, the father explains: "It's neither water nor oxygen. Earlier, we had friends of flesh and blood, not virtual. We shared tiffin, not updates. We followed each other on bicycles, not on Twitter. We liked people and thoughts with our hearts, not clicks."



On the work front, Shoojit Sircar has two movies releasing this year. His family comedy drama "Gulabo Sitabo", starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, hits theatres on April 17, while the Vicky Kaushal-starrer biographical drama "Sardar Udham Singh" is slated for a Gandhi Jayanti release.