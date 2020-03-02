News

Shooting for 'Laxmmi Bomb' wraps up

By TellychakkarTeam
02 Mar 2020 05:24 PM

MUMBAI: The final shoot schedule of actors Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer "Laxmmi Bomb" has wrapped up.

Kiara took to her Instagram stories to share a photograph from the last day of the sets. In the image, Akshay is seen posing along with the team.

The picture was shared by the film's producer Shabinaa Khan, which was reshared by the actress.

Shabinaa wrote: "Its a wrap up on Laxmmi Bomb. Missed you Kiara Advani. See you in cinemas on 22:05:2020."

Remake of the super-hit Tamil horror comedy "Muni 2: Kanchana", "Laxmmi Bomb" revolves around Raghava, a cowardly man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender woman who takes revenge on the ones who destroyed her life.

The Tamil film featured R. Sarathkumar, Raghava Lawrence, Lakshmi Rai, Kovai Sarala, Devadarshini and Sriman in pivotal roles.

