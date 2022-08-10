Short Film ‘Ghuspaith’ Starring Amit Sadh Pays Homage To Photojournalists

Amit Sadh

MUMBAI: Actor Amit Sadh, who has given some intense, yet impactful versatile performances in web series, and films, is all set to enchant us with his compelling performance in his short film Ghuspaith which was recently screened at the prestigious Boston International Film Festival 2023.

When the Avrodh actor was asked about his latest short film venture , he said “I'm thrilled to be a part of this project. When Mihir approached me for the film, his preparation and exuberance won me over. That's why I said yes to Ghuspait. As his first directorial venture, he has done an excellent job. I'm confident that he will go far from here, and it's an honor to have been a part of encouraging such talent. They say pictures speak a thousand words. We've dedicated the film to photojournalists like Danish Siddiqui, who risked their lives to report realities to us through their heart-wrenching photographs.”

As Amit is excited about Ghuspaith, he also has some interesting projects lined up for this year, and his fans cannot wait to see him on the silver screen, as he has some interesting projects like Main, Pune Highway, Duranga 2 and a few more in the pipeline, of which some are said to release this year.

