Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande enjoy a scooter ride with Tiger Shroff

08 Jan 2020 07:40 PM

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor had an extremely wonderful 2019 with two successful projects, back to back. The characters played by Shraddha are definitely different from one another and the actor definitely aced them all.

The year 2020 is also extremely packed where Shraddha has won over all the injuries and successfully completed, Street Dancer 3D shoot as well.

Now, the actress is completing a part of the shoot for Baaghi 3 and many photos from the sets of Baaghi 3 have leaked online where Shraddha is dressed in a strappy top and printed palazzos.

The actress was driving a scooter while her co-star Ankita Lokhande, who plays her sister, was sitting behind her. In some other photos, Tiger Shroff was also seen driving a bike on the sets in Jaipur.

