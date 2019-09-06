News

Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan approached to play the female lead in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Sep 2019 08:33 PM

MUMBAI: Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a 2007 psychological thriller film. Starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles, it garnered critical acclaim and was also a huge commercial success. Now, the makers are returning with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The new film will see Kartik Aaryan playing the part of the lead protagonist. The makers are aiming to go on floors with the movie by year-end. While the hunt for the female lead is on, report has it that Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were approached for the same. 

A source informed Pinkvilla, "The makers were keen to cast Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role opposite Kartik on the show. They had even approached Shraddha but things did not work out as she had prior commitments. Shraddha did show her interest but given her date issues, things did not move further." The same source added that even Sara Ali Khan was approached for the comedy film but given her schedule which is packed right now, she had to pass the offer. The makers are looking to cast a Gen X actor and are currently in talks with other actresses too.

