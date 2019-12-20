Shraddha Kapoor confirms joining Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s film

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She has showcased her acting chops as well as dancing skills. Speaking about her upcoming project, the actress, who has a huge fan following, has confirmed joining Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s film.

Yes, after a long wait, finally, Luv Ranjan’s next film has been announced. The announcement came on Friday morning when the official Twitter handle announced that Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together in Pyaar Ka Punchnama director’s next film. From quite some time there were speculations about the untitled project. Now, speculations have been put to rest as the news was announced on social media. Even Shraddha Kapoor confirmed the news by sharing the tweet of the director’s film banner.

The official twitter handle of Luv Ranjan Films’ tweeted, “Luv Ranjan’s next to star Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film will release on 26th March 2021.” Shraddha confirmed the news and retweeted with a comment. She expressed her excitement on being paired with Ranbir on screen in the untitled project that will release in March 2021. Shraddha wrote, “Super excited for this!” It will be the first time that Shraddha will share screen space with Ranbir.

Take a look below: