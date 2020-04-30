Shraddha Kapoor gives a cute nickname to Tiger Shroff

MUMBAI: Right from her first movie Luv Ka The End, Shraddha Kapoor promised to be one of the finest actresses of Bollywood, and she has proved that over the years. The performance of the actress in the movies like Aashiqui 2, Baaghi 1 and 3, and the ABCD series have helped her garner a lot of love and appreciation.

Apart from her cuteness in movies, she is also seen having fun with the media and people around her.

The actress has shared screen space with action superstar Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 1 and Baahi 3, and they make an amazing pair.

During the promotion of Baaghi 3, the cast graced a talk show, and the actress spilled some secrets about Tiger and her.

She revealed that they are both Pisceans, which means 'fish'. Thus, she calls him 'Fisshuu'.

Have a look below.

This is indeed a hilarious clip seen today on the internet, and the actress looks very cute in it. It also clearly shows the love and the bond between the two.

On the work note, the actress will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s next romcom, which is slated for a 2021 release.

