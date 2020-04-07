News

Shraddha Kapoor has aced all the hats from action to romance with her ability to mold herself into characters, each time!

By TellychakkarTeam
07 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that Shraddha is the most loved actress and has given hits one after the other. The actress has aced all the hats from romance to action and has always won our hearts! We have some of our favorite picks here!

Shraddha played a girl next door in the movie Chhichhore which was truly loved by all. Adding some great dance moves in ABCD 2, followed by Street Dancer 3D. After some great dance moves Shraddha was seen in a new free spirited avatar in Ek Villain  which had a strong message of living life to the fullest.

After all the dances and free- spirited avatars, Shraddha was seen doing some kicks and punches in Saaho which was a brand new avatar loved by all. Shraddha was also seen in Aashiqui 2 which was an indeed emotional films having strong emotions attached to it.

Shraddha has never shied away from trying something new and has always treated her audiences with a surprise element which allows the actress to expand herself as an artiste and is one of the most versatile actress in the industry.

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen next in a Luv Ranjan directorial alongside Ranbir Kapoor and is currently basking in the success of Baaghi 3.

