Shraddha Kapoor on her social media presence: I can share my real zone

MUMBAI:Be it videos of her gorging on 'vada pavs', chilling with her father-actor Shakti Kapoor or just sharing morning selfies, actress Shraddha Kapoor is really big on social media, where she says she can share her regular parts of her life with her fans and be in her "real zone."

The 36-year-old actress currently has a following of a whopping 79 million on Instagram and 14.4 million followers Twitter.

Asked how important social media validation is for her, Shraddha told IANS: "I don't see it as social media validation but I see it as a way of being in touch with my fans and people who have loved and supported me because they have really showered me with a lot of love."

"I feel in fact I love that I share my regular parts of my life with them. When they say 'Main bhi chashmish hun,' 'Mujhe vada pav pasand hai'... I feel I can share my real zone..."

Shraddha added: "I feel ok someone is going to say something in the comment jisse I might get an idea of what I can eat next or next time what eyewear should I get. Someone or the other relates and I love that. I think that it is so refreshing on that medium, on social media, relatibility is there with people."

Shraddha, who is the daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, made a comeback after three years on the big screen with 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. She was last seen onscreen in 'Baaghi 3' in 2020.

Shraddha blames the pandemic for her staying away from the silver screen.

"It was because of Covid. The theatres got shut and at that time 'Baaghi 3' was running in the cinema halls and then they got shut. After that, immidiately I was suppose to start shooting for 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' and then of course lockdown happened and this got delayed too."

"So, there was not like that I would take such a long gap, it just happened."

Shraddha is trained as a singer since her childhood as her maternal grandfather and mother are classical singers.

Music plays an important part in her life.

About the kind of music she likes, the actress said: "I like all kind of music. I listen to old songs, Coldplay, I listen to pop, techno and I listen healing frequencies too."

"I feel like I need to listen to music everyday. It makes me very inspired, relaxed. There is some magic in music. I even like Jazz."

Looking forward, Shraddha has the second installment of the 2018 comedy horror film 'Stree'.

"The plan is to start for it is very soon. My fingers and toes are crossed because poeple have really been entertained with 'Stree' and hopefully with 'Stree 2' a well."