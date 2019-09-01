Shraddha Kapoor lends her voice for Nitesh Tiwari's next

Chhichhore, is on a promotional high! The actors are busy in their promotions and looking at the trailer and songs, the movie is already garnered a lot of eyeballs too. Sajid Nadiadwala is known for his emotional entertainers and this one looks like one of a kind.

Actors Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput & Varun Sharma along with the other cast are seen printing their film variedly. The visuals and images of these shows only portray how much fun the entire cast is having together while promoting their film. They're only having a blast and director Nitesh Tiwari is all happy too!

While promoting Chhichhore on television's one of the top rated show, Kapoor was asked to sing a song as she has sung in lot of her movies by comedian Kapil Sharma.

One of the sources from the sets shares, "The cast was done shooting and Kapil requested Shraddha to end it on a singing note. The actress without any hesitation chose to sing the gala song of her upcoming movie Chhichhore 'Fikar Not' and totally got everyone grooving. She made the entire cast sing along with her including director Nitesh Tiwari. Kapil Sharma, Krishna, Archana Puran Singh and other members from the show enjoyed every bit of it."

Apparently, the Fikar Not song is everyone's favourite and they were all waiting for the song to launch. The song gives a positive mantra for life and teaches not to worry in any circumstances.

Chhichhore is releasing on the 6th September and we can't wait for it!