Shraddha Kapoor is in love; we have proof

MUMBAI: Right from her first movie Luv Ka The End, Shraddha Kapoor promised to be one of the finest actresses of Bollywood, and she has proved that over the years. The performance of the actress in the movies like Aashiqui 2, Baaghi 1 and 3, and the ABCD series have helped her garner a lot of love and appreciation.

Apart from her cuteness in movies, she is also seen having fun with the media and people around her.

Recently, she actress was seen in Street Dancer 3D, where her acting and dance moves were loved and appreciated by all the classes and the masses all over.

The actress never fails to keep her fans entertained with her onscreen and offscreen presence.

We have noticed that Shraddha has a special connection with food, Yes, with her posts and videos, she clearly shows us that she is a foodie and loves different types of food.

Have a look.

Aren't these pictures relatable, especially during the lockdown?

Now, have a look at what she does when she is craving food.

Well, we certainly want to see more of her on social media.

Do share your views on these pictures, in the comment section below.

On the work note, the actress will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s next romcom, which is slated for a 2021 release.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.