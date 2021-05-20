Shraddha Kapoor or Disha Patani who is looking better in this red hot outfit

MUMBAI: Two of the most loved Bollywood actresses are Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani, both the actresses over the time had managed to impress the fans with their immense contribution towards Bollywood. Both the Divas are known not only for their amazing acting skills but also for their hot and sizzling looks and their fitness posts.

On one side Shraddha Kapoor who is always the talk of the town for her acting and her cuteness, and on the other hand actress Disha Patani who is always known for raising the temperature with her hotness, the fans all over never fails to express their love towards both the actresses. And today we have come across this amazing picture of both the actresses where both of them were seen grabbing the attention of the fans with their sizzling look in the red outfit.

ALSO READ – (Did you know that Kareena Kapoor’s character 'Geet' from Jab We Met inspired Anushka Sharma to become an actress)

Have a look

Indeed we really cannot take our eyes off this picture of both the actresses, if you have to choose any one from them in terms of their look and style who would you select, do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front Disha Patani was last seen in the movie Radhe which was released on OTT and theatre at the same time and will be next seen in the movie Ek villain Returns, on the other hand actress Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the movie Baaghi 3, and will be seen in ChaalBaaz movie remake.

For more news from the world of Bollywood and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Check out this childhood picture of Sunny Leone which is getting all the love from the fans)