Shraddha Kapoor represents India at EXPO 20-20

By TellychakkarTeam
21 Oct 2019 08:32 PM
MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor recently travelled to Dubai for the launch of the EXPO 2020 and represented India at the expo.
 
There were representatives from other countries like Mariah Carey from the United States, Hussain Al Jassmi from Dubai, and it was Shraddha Kapoor who was invited from India. 
 
Mariah Carey even performed at the event and Shraddha was elated as she watched her live performance at the EXPO as she has been a big fan of hers. 
 
Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared her pictures from the EXPO 2020 countdown, looking stunning in Tarun Tahiliani outfit. 
 
Shraddha Kapoor has not only delivered stellar performances but also has given a variety of performances in different genres and stories with Saaho and Chhichhore. 
 
Talking about how versatile the actress is, we can see Shraddha Kapoor having future films like Street Dancer which is a dance franchise and Baaghi 3 which is filled with a lot of action. 
 
Shraddha Kapoor has kickstarted shooting for her upcoming film 'Baaghi 3'. The actress posted some pictures from the sets of the film earlier which have just increased the excitement levels of the fans.
 
 
Shraddha Kapoor, represents India, EXPO 20-20, Hussain Al Jassmi, Mariah Carey

