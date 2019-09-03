News

Shraddha Kapoor’s adorable birthday wish for her ‘Baapu’ Shakti Kapoor

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Sep 2019 08:38 PM

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor turns a year older today. His beloved daughter and actress Shraddha Kapoor wished him in a super adorable way.

The Saaho actress took to her Instagram and shared an extremely adorable wish. In the post shared by the actress, she wished her daddy dearest by sharing picture collage of a couple of iconic characters played by Shakti on the big screen, including Crime Master Gogo from Andaz Apna Apna and Nandu from Raja Babu. In her caption, Shraddha wrote, “Happy Birthday Baapu! You are my heart. I love you @shaktikapoor.” 

Take a look below:

