Shraddha Kapoor shares happy picture with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shreshtha

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor often makes headlines owning to her personal life. The actress recently became the talk of the town when her name emerged in the drug syndication case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She was called for interrogation at the NCB office. Now, the pretty lady is in the news again.

Also read Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham to shoot for Pathan in Abu Dhabi; details inside

Shraddha recently took to social media and shared a picture of rumoured boyfriend and photographer Rohan Shreshtha. Have a look at the happy click.



Rumours were rife that Shraddha and Rohan were all set to take their relationship to the next level. However, in an interview, the actress cleared the air and said she's more focused on her career.

Also read 'Besharam Bewaffa' music video actor Siddhath Gupta believes in luck factor

Credits: SpotboyE