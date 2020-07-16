Shraddha Kapoor shares a HEARTFELT note for all her fans

MUMBAI: Ever since her debut movie Luv Ka The End, Shraddha Kapoor showed her potential and was loved by her fans. She promised to be one of the finest actresses of Bollywood and she has proved that over the years. The performances of the actress in movies like Aashiqui 2, Baaghi 1 and 3, and the ABCD series have helped her garner a lot of love and appreciation.

The actress is no doubt an amazing talent. She is one of the promising stars in Bollywood. When it comes to hard work and dedication, the actress certainly deserves a mention. Her hit films are testimony to her hard work.

No doubt her fans never get tired of sharing posts on social media to shower their love on the actress. The actress has now taken to social media to acknowledge the love and support of her fans. Today, on her account, Shraddha shared a lovely message for all her fans.

Check out the post below:

Well, this was indeed a sweet gesture from the side of the actress on appreciating her fans and showing gratitude towards them.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s romcom, which is slated for a 2021 release.

