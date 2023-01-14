Shraddha Kapoor shares picture with Jannat Zubair; fans get nostalgic and remember Luv Ka The End, “When Minty met Rhea after 12 years”

MUMBAI :Shraddha Kapoor’s second film was Luv Ka The End which was released in 2011. The film wasn’t a big hit, but the actress’ cuteness had stolen the show. While Shraddha played the lead role in it, Jannat Zubair was seen as her younger sister in the movie

Recently, Shraddha and Jannat met, and the former took to Instagram to share a picture in which she is hugging the latter. The Aashiqui 2 actress captioned the pictures as, “You na didn’t want to let go of our hug only Love you @jannatzubair29.”

Well, after having a look at the picture, fans are getting nostalgic and remembering Luv Ka The End. A netizen commented, “Ufff RHEA DIALDAS and MINTY DIALDAS Reunion after 12 years.” Another Instagram user wrote, “after 12 years...the cutest reunion ever.” One more netizen commented, “When Minty met Rhea after 12 years.” Check out the comments below…

Talking about Shraddha’s movies, the actress has Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar lined up which is slated to release on 8th March 2023. The movie, which is directed by Luv Ranjan, also stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The announcement video of the movie had grabbed everyone’s attention, and now, all are waiting for the trailer of the film.

She was also supposed to star in a movie titled Naagin. However, there’s no update about it. But, Shraddha’s fans surely have a reason to be happy as Stree 2 is also coming soon.

