Shraddha Kapoor shares picture with Jannat Zubair; fans get nostalgic and remember Luv Ka The End, “When Minty met Rhea after 12 years”

Shraddha Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her and Jannat Zubair, and netizens are getting all nostalgic feeling as the two actresses had worked together 12 years ago in Luv Ka The End. Read on to know more…  
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/14/2023 - 17:49
movie_image: 
Shraddha Kapoor shares picture with Jannat Zubair; fans get nostalgic and remember Luv Ka The End, “When Minty met Rhea after 12

MUMBAI :Shraddha Kapoor’s second film was Luv Ka The End which was released in 2011. The film wasn’t a big hit, but the actress’ cuteness had stolen the show. While Shraddha played the lead role in it, Jannat Zubair was seen as her younger sister in the movie

Recently, Shraddha and Jannat met, and the former took to Instagram to share a picture in which she is hugging the latter. The Aashiqui 2 actress captioned the pictures as, “You na didn’t want to let go of our hug only Love you @jannatzubair29.”

 

 

 

Well, after having a look at the picture, fans are getting nostalgic and remembering Luv Ka The End. A netizen commented, “Ufff RHEA DIALDAS and MINTY DIALDAS Reunion after 12 years.” Another Instagram user wrote, “after 12 years...the cutest reunion ever.” One more netizen commented, “When Minty met Rhea after 12 years.” Check out the comments below…

Would you like to see Shraddha and Jannat in a movie together? Let us know in the comments below…

Also Read:  From Deepika Padukone to Shraddha Kapoor, check them out in cool denim wear

Talking about Shraddha’s movies, the actress has Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar lined up which is slated to release on 8th March 2023. The movie, which is directed by Luv Ranjan, also stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The announcement video of the movie had grabbed everyone’s attention, and now, all are waiting for the trailer of the film.

She was also supposed to star in a movie titled Naagin. However, there’s no update about it. But, Shraddha’s fans surely have a reason to be happy as Stree 2 is also coming soon.

Also Read:  Animal or Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar; which Ranbir Kapoor starrer is the audience excited for? Check out the poll results 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
    

 

Shraddha Kapoor Jannat Zubair Luv Ka The End Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Ranbir Kapoor Luv Ranjan Naagin Stree 2 Movie News TellyChakkar  
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/14/2023 - 17:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Take a look at how Ankit Gupta got into his new character ‘Jahan’ for Color's new show Junooniyat
MUMBAI : Colors channel is coming up with a new show and it will be launched soon.Ankit Gupta, who played the role of...
Exclusive! Priyanka Aacharya to join SOL Productions for Zee TV’s next
MUMBAI : A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. Some shows are all set for a launch in...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sahiba humiliated by Angad in front of everyone
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Here is what you need to know about Hrithik Roshan's character from his upcoming movie Fighter
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone titled fighter has been the talk of the town ever since...
Wow! Check out these glamorous looks of Rasika Dugal
MUMBAI: Rasika Dugal is an actress known for her roles in several Indian movies and television shows. She made her...
Recent Stories
Here is what you need to know about Hrithik Roshan's character from his upcoming movie Fighter
Here is what you need to know about Hrithik Roshan's character from his upcoming movie Fighter

Latest Video

Related Stories
Disha Patani clicked with her new rumoured boyfriend; netizens say, "Tiger ko akele jangle me chhod aaye"
Disha Patani clicked with her new rumoured boyfriend; netizens say, "Tiger ko akele jangle me chhod aaye”
Kuttey box office collection day 1: Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer opens to a dismal response
Kuttey box office collection day 1: Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer opens to a dismal response
Check out these BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal
Check out these BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal
Tiger 3 actress Ridhi Dogra says, “I find it very dull when people typecast anybody” – Exclusive
Tiger 3 actress Ridhi Dogra says, “I find it very dull when people typecast anybody” – Exclusive
Will Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada beat the box office collection of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo?
Will Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada beat the box office collection of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo?
Deepika Padukone’s doppelganger dances to the beats of ‘Besharam Rang’ netizens say, “Deepika ki aadhar card copy”
Deepika Padukone’s doppelganger dances to the beats of ‘Besharam Rang’ netizens say, “Deepika ki aadhar card copy”