Shraddha Kapoor shares a throwback from the sets of Chhichhore, talks about importance of dance on World Health Day

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor is currently on a roll, delivering successful films back to back. One of the successful films of 2019 being Chhichhore, Shraddha Kapoor shares a quick throwback on some of the dance moves she definitely enjoyed doing while acing her role in the film!

On the occasion of #WorldHealthDay, Shraddha also spills one of her secrets to being fit on her social media saying, "So my most favourite way of staying healthy is dancing! Ever since I was a little girl, I just loved to dance! No matter the amount of mistakes (as you will see in this video) or the difficulty in steps, dancing makes me so happyyy #WorldHealthDay

P.S: Fortunate to have learned from such incredible dancers & choregraphers. Thank you guys again & again #Chhichhore "