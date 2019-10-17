News

Shraddha Kapoor sports an uber-cool gym look and her sunglasses are unmissable!

MUMBAI: While enjoying the success of her back to back hits shraddha Kapoor keeps herself active when it comes to the fitness and even then the actress looks as flawless as beautiful as ever.

The actress has always been top-notch when it comes to fashion and her gym looks are no less than a fashion statement. This time her sunglasses did the talking as they stand out strongly in her recent spottings in the gym look.

Recently, the actress was spotted wearing the sunglasses which just added spunk toShraddha Kapoor's gym look. 

Shraddha Kapoor is riding high on the success of her two latest films Chhichhore and Saaho. Both films did extremely well not only with 150 crores plus box office numbers but also won the hearts of the audience to a large extent. 

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for Street Dancer in which we would see the actress performing some extraordinary dance moves and in Baaghi 3 with a lot of action.

past seven days