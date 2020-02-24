Shraddha Kapoor talks about Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3

MUMBAI : Shraddha Kapoor has been on a success streak with her last few films like Stree, Chhichhore, and Saaho. Her recently released film Street Dancer 3D received a mixed response from the audience.

The dance film also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role and is helmed by Remo D'souza. Talking about the film Street Dancer 3D, which didn't fulfil the expectations of the audiences, Shraddha said that she was super excited to be a part of the film and that will never change.

She said, 'Remo sir has created a platform for dancers in India which goes beyond box-office.'

Her upcoming film Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff is one of the most awaited ones. Talking about her character in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, she said, 'Siya is foul-mouthed and feisty. I had just finished the older portions of Chhichhore that was pretty intense, so it was wonderful jumping straightaway into this fun space.' And working with Tiger was a fun ride for the actress as she says that she would love to do a comedy with him someday. He has a humorous side which gets dark at times.

Baaghi 3 is all set to release on March 6. After this film, she'll be seen in Luv Ranjan's next film which stars Ranbir Kapoor and is slated to release next year on March 26.

