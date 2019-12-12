Shraddha Kapoor is the only actress to have the highest first day collection movie of 2019

MUMBAI: She may not be everyone's cup of coffee, but she is surely every director's preferred choice of actor. A lighthearted person with no pause button who is constantly working hard to improve her craft with every project and an intense actor who lives every character, Shraddha Kapoor has raised the bar for herself with every project and left the audiences startled.

She may be intriguing, exciting, impressive, mystifying but she is never dull. With the success of Stree, Saaho, and Chhichhore Shraddha has the charisma and is an inveterate entertainer. She has an extremely focused mind which gives her an edge as a performer over her allies.There is some sort of intuition and impulsiveness which lets Shraddha forge her own path in order to create a distinctive and unique identity

Shraddha's most opulent and operatic release Saaho, her first-ever PAN India project, garnered rave reviews, fan appreciation from all quarters of the country especially Northern India. She is the only actress across PAN India to have the highest Indian film opening as Saaho holds the recod for the biggest opening Indian movie ever. Shraddha stole the show and it was her, whose impact left the deepest marks everywhere, led it to larger success in across the nation. Once Kapoor gets into the skin of the character, she rarely holds back and is always pushing herself. No matter how mainstream her success is, she has left no room for stereotyping and donned a completely new avatar for every project.

Her second release this year was "Chhichore" where is completely devoid of glitz and glamour, she dwindled between two generations and performed it with perfection. The shift wasn't smooth but she stepped out of her comfort zone and met the challenge gamely.

But what makes Sharddha stand out is that she is a people's person. The amount of love she is being able to generate has helped her achieve so much so fast. With her upcoming projects like Baaghi 3 and Street Dancer, Shraddha will be effervescent and spontaneous ready to win hearts all over again.

On the work front., Shraddha will be seen in "Street Dancer 3D" co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Remo D'Souza and in Baaghi franchise "Baaghi 3" directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger shroff. Both of these movies are slated to hit the screen early next year.