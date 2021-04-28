Shraddha Kapoor turns cheerleader for Siddhant Kapoor as he donates plasma

MUMBAI: Many Bollywood stars are helping the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals require patients recovered from the virus to donate their blood for plasma therapy.

Shraddha Kapoor extended her support by trying to spread awareness about plasma donation. The actress posted a picture of her recovered brother Siddhant Kapoor as he donated plasma.

In the picture shared by the Ek Villain actress, her brother, actor Siddhant Kapoor is spotted sitting comfortably at a donation booth. He is clicked while flashing a million-dollar smile for the camera. Siddhant is seen smiling. Shraddha wrote, “My bro @siddhanthkapoor just donated plasma. Urge all those who are eligible to do the same please” She informed her fans about Siddhant donating plasma and urged everyone who are eligible, to do the needful.

Take a look.

Credits: SpotboyE