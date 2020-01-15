Shraddha Kapoor was first to praise Alia Bhatt's new look poster, see the comment

MUMBAI: It's very hard to see the mutual admiration amongst the actors in B-town. But here's Shraddha Kapoor bending all the norms praised her contemporary, Alia Bhatt for her first look revealed.

Amongst all Shraddha Kapoor was the first one to comment on Alia's new look as she left stunned over Alia who's gearing up for her next.

Amidst all the promotion and gearing up for her upcoming film Street Dancer 3D, it is highly appreciable for Shraddha to took time and praise her contemporary.

With all amazed by Alia Bhatt's look, Shraddha Kapoor commented, "Woohoooo! Love it ".

Both, Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the best actresses in Bollywood keeping their ace game on.

Shraddha Kapoor who's enjoying every phase right now had a fantastic 2019 with two back to back hits Saaho and Chhichhore.

Shraddha Kapoor is currently seen promoting her next has already made everyone's legs moved on her super hit song Illegal Weapon 2.0 and we can' wait to see her in her next song.

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in "Street Dancer 3D" co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Remo D'Souza and in Baaghi franchise "Baaghi 3" directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger Shroff. Both the movies have different genres and we are eagerly waiting to see Shraddha in all-new avatars.