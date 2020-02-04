Shraddha Kapoor will show a never before seen side of her in Baaghi 3!

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most versatile and successful actresses in Bollywood. The actress will be seen performing action sequences in her upcoming movie Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff. The trailer of the movie will release on 6th Feb and will also give the fans the first look of the actress in the movie.

The actress is all set to shock and awe her fans with something that she has never done before, on-screen or off-screen either. This certainly makes things interesting for her fans as they well get to see a new, never before seen side of the actress.

Shraddha has always delivered the best of performances for her fans and makes sure to bring something new to the table and it’s no different with Baaghi 3.

Shraddha had a tremendous 2019 with back to back box office hits, Saaho and Chhichhore and started 2020 with Street Dancer 3D where she essayed the role of a dancer and did it flawlessly.

With Baaghi 3, Shraddha will showcase her acting skills once again as she shares the screen with Baagih co-star Tiger Shroff. Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie will release on the 6th of March 2020.