Shraddha Kapoor's history with box office collections is laud worthy, find out

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor's recent movie Street Dancer 3D is already a hit amongst the audience. The actress has been on a swing of success as Shraddha had an immensely successful 2019 with back to back hits like Saaho and Chhichhore and will now own 2020 with Street Dancer followed by Baaghi 3.

Shraddha's last three movies, namely Saaho, Chhichhore, and the latest being Street Dancer 3D, have seen humongous box office collection in their opening weekend.

Shraddha had a bang-on 2019 as both her movies were box office hits as well as critically acclaimed with everyone lauding the actress for her versatility and skills as an actor.

The actress has once again nailed her character as Inayat in Street Dancer 3D with her exceptional dance moves especially in Illegal Weapon 2.0.

Shraddha is adored by all her fans and love seeing her in different characters and the love of her fans is what always pushes her to become a better version of herself. Shraddha never misses a chance to stun everyone on how the actress can mould herself into something better every day.

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in Baaghi franchise "Baaghi 3" directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger Shroff.