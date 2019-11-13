News

Shraddha Kapoor's no-makeup look in public proves she's a natural beauty!

MUMBAI: Basking in the success of her two blockbuster hits this year, Shraddha Kapoor jetted off in style to Serbia to shoot for Baaghi 3. 

Shraddha was spotted at the Mumbai airport and unlike other divas, she went for a de-glam avatar as comfort is the key for the actress. The actress sported a casual white tee with black bottoms and some funky frames to accentuate her no-makeup look.

The actress is known to make the heads turn with her fashion looks and with going for classy and comfortable looks as her go-to style. 

The year of 2019 so far has been physically straining at the same very successful and fruitful for actress Shraddha Kapoor. With Saaho and Chhichhore both releasing at the same time and both having become blockbusters of the year, the actress's hard work has paid off and she is on an all-time high.

Shraddha will next be seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, which reunites her with her ABCD 2 co-star Varun Dhawan. As of now, she is busy filming for Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff.

