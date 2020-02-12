Shraddha Kapoor's surprise visit!

MUMBAI: Actress Shraddha Kapoor has always had a special place in French hair stylist and make up artist Florian Hurel's heart. It was with her that he started his journey in films and has styled many actresses such as Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra. So, it was very special for Florian when Shraddha paid a surprise visit to his masterclass, which was being held at a studio in Bandra on monday. Florian conducts this class for budding stylists, where he guids them and shares his experiences with them. The students were thrilled to meet Shraddha and interacted with her.

Florian styled Shraddha for the film Half Girlfriend and her look was widely appreciated. Recently, Florian has been in the news for styling Deepika Padukone for all the promotions of her film Chapaak. From modest make up to innovative hairstyles, Deepika dazzled in almost all the looks styled by him. Well, Florian has a knack of leaving us stunned with every look, doesn't he?