Shraddha starts prep for 'Baaghi 3'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Sep 2019 11:16 AM
Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who wooed the audience with her performance in the first installment of "Baaghi", has already started preparing for the upcoming third part of the franchise.
 
Shraddha on Saturday took to Instagram Stories to share an update about the project.
 
She posted a photograph of the front page of the script. It read: "'Baaghi 3'"
 
"'Baaghi 3' prep. Shoot starts in a few days," Shraddha said of the film that will be directed by Ahmed Khan, and will also star Tiger Shroff.
 
Source: IANS
