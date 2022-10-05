From Shreya in SOTY 2 to Tia in Gehraiyaan, Ananya Panday completes 3 years in Bollywood!

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Ananya Panday recently completed 3 years of her debut today. The actress has been living the dream life she has worked hard for. Her journey as an actress has been impeccable and has inspired people of her age to chase their dreams.

Ananya is one of those actresses out there who are courageous enough to slip into a variety of roles and nail it eventually. Debuting from ‘Student Of The Year 2’ to bagging ‘Pati Patni Aur Voh 2’ in the same year, Ananya has been flawless as an actor. Her role in ‘Gehraiyaan’ is one of the most appreciated roles in her short career of 3 years. Ananya Panday is a youth inspiration and this is one of the reasons why she is the face of many prominent brands.

Recently, Ananya Panday took to her social media stories and uploaded videos that were shared by one of the fan clubs. Showing gratitude toward the love she has continuously received, the actress jots down “3 Years Since Student Of The Year 2 Released!"

"3 Years Of Me Living My Dreams Every Single Day

Nothing But Gratitude”

She also added, "I have a long way to go.. but I'm grateful for all the love you guys give me

I promise to work very very hard and make you proud "

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is currently gearing up for the release of Liger next to Vijay Deverakonda.