From Shreya in SOTY 2 to Tia in Gehraiyaan, Ananya Panday completes 3 years in Bollywood!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 18:08
movie_image: 
From Shreya in SOTY 2 to Tia in Gehraiyaan, Ananya Panday completes 3 years in Bollywood!

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Ananya Panday recently completed 3 years of her debut today. The actress has been living the dream life she has worked hard for. Her journey as an actress has been impeccable and has inspired people of her age to chase their dreams. 

Ananya is one of those actresses out there who are courageous enough to slip into a variety of roles and nail it eventually. Debuting from ‘Student Of The Year 2’ to bagging ‘Pati Patni Aur Voh 2’ in the same year, Ananya has been flawless as an actor. Her role in ‘Gehraiyaan’ is one of the most appreciated roles in her short career of 3 years.  Ananya Panday is a youth inspiration and this is one of the reasons why she is the face of many prominent brands.

Recently, Ananya Panday took to her social media stories and uploaded videos that were shared by one of the fan clubs. Showing gratitude toward the love she has continuously received, the actress jots down  “3 Years Since Student Of The Year 2 Released!"
"3 Years Of Me Living My Dreams Every Single Day
Nothing But Gratitude”

She also added, "I have a long way to go.. but I'm grateful for all the love you guys give me 
I promise to work very very hard and make you proud "

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is currently gearing up for the release of Liger next to Vijay Deverakonda.

Ananya Panday Gehraiyaan Pati Patni Aur Voh 2 Student of the Year 2 Vijay Deverakonda Liger TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 18:08

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oh No! After brutally getting trolled for loud make-up, Netizens backlashes Ankita Lokhande for this reason
MUMBAI: Reality show Lock Upp that was Hosted by Kangana Ranaut was a major hit amongst the viewers. The show aired on...
From Shreya in SOTY 2 to Tia in Gehraiyaan, Ananya Panday completes 3 years in Bollywood!
MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Ananya Panday recently completed 3 years of her debut today. The actress has been living the...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: What! Rudraksh makes up a story to save Saransh, Revati to believe it
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Must Read! Will Pallavi and Nikhil reunite for the sake of their children’s happiness in Sony TV’s Appnapan?
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new serial Appnapan is all set to entertain the audience with an intriguing storyline. Popular...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Ruhi to spill the beans on the truth?
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Interesting! Here’s what Surbhi Chandna and MS Dhoni have in common!
MUMBAI: Also Read: ...
Recent Stories
From Shreya in SOTY 2 to Tia in Gehraiyaan, Ananya Panday completes 3 years in Bollywood!
From Shreya in SOTY 2 to Tia in Gehraiyaan, Ananya Panday completes 3 years in Bollywood!
Latest Video