Shreyas Talpade heart attack: Shocking! “His heart had stopped for about ten minutes”, Bobby Deol

The 47-year-old actor, who spent the entire day working on the upcoming multi-starrer, complained of uneasiness upon returning home, prompting his wife to rush him to Bellevue Hospital in Andheri West.
MUMBAI: In a surprising turn of events, actor Shreyas Talpade, known for his versatile roles in Hindi and Marathi cinema, faced a health crisis after completing the shoot of his film Welcome to the Jungle, in Mumbai. The 47-year-old actor, who spent the entire day working on the upcoming multi-starrer, complained of uneasiness upon returning home, prompting his wife to rush him to Bellevue Hospital in Andheri West.

Shreyas, who is recuperating at Bellevue Hospital in Andheri, Mumbai has undergone an angioplasty. Animal actor Bobby Deol, who is a close friend of Shreyas spoke to  his wife Deepti and said, “I just spoke to his wife. She was really upset. His heart had stopped for about ten minutes, apparently. Now they’ve revived him and done an angioplasty. So just pray that he will be fine.”

Deepti shared a health update on hubby Shreyas and said, “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I'm relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical team's exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise. We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us.”

A hospital official said, “He was brought to the hospital late last evening and an angioplasty was performed last night. He is fine. He is in the ICU.” 

The film "Welcome to the Jungle" features an impressive ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and singers-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh.

