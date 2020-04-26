Shriya Pilgaonkar: My route unconventional compared to other celeb kids

MUMBAI: Shriya Pilgaonkar, daughter of talented actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar, feels her way of getting launched in mainstream cinema as an actress was quite different from most star kids.

"Compared to a lot of celebrity kids who have become actors, I feel the route I chose was quite unconventional in terms of the kind of work I started with. I started my journey doing a Marathi film, then I did a French film. So, for me it was not just about becoming an actor but also about honing my skills," Shriya told IANS.

Before foraying acting, Shriya worked as an assistant director on several projects.

"After graduating from college, I started learning Kathak and while I was learning Kathak, I was also working as an AD on several films and making short films. Acting happened very organically once I started doing theatre. It was not something that I had decided I would s do," she added.

Shriya made her Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2016 film, "Fan". Later, she proved her mettle in the web show "Mirzapur".

Speaking of her journey so far, the young actress spoke of how her parents have always been a great source of inspiration.

"I feel blessed to be their daughter. They both have inspired me a lot. From discussing cinema to giving advice, they have always helped me through my thick and thin," she said

Apart from films and web shows, Shriya works in plays, too. Recently, she featured in a virtual play, "Lockdown Love", to lighten up the mood of people amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

"It was a great experience performing live. It is a play about how a girl and guy who meet during the lockdown and start dating each other. So, it was a fun activity. We even rehearsed online and even changed our costumes like we normally do. It feels great to spread a smile among people with my work," Shriya added.

The play hosted by Roshan Abbas also features actor Priyanshu Painyuli.

It is presented under the initiative StayInalive.