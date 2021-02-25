Shriya Pilgaonkar's new mantra: Hoop till you drop

MUMBAI: Shriya Pilgaonkar's newfound addiction is the hoola hoop! The actress finds the workout fun and weirdly therapeutic. On Wednesday, she shared a video on Instagram where she is seen hooping to Shakira's beats.

"Finally got the hoop going after several attempts. Thank you @eshnakutty @hoop.flo for encouraging me to start hooping. It's so much fun and weirdly therapeutic and by default, a damn good core workout. Feels good to pick up a new skill. Long way to master the tricks but I'm here for it," Shriya captioned the video, which captures her hooping to the peppy number "Hips don't lie".

Also Read: Sudeep Sarangi to feature in Shyam Benegal's International movie titled Bangabandhu

Shriya returns in the second season of the psychological thriller web series The Gone Game. Shoot for The Gone Game 2 is slated to start soon and the new episodes are expected to drop later this year.

The actress also features alongside Rana Daggubati and Pulkit Samrat in the upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi. The big-ticket trilingual adventure drama is slated to hit theatres on March 26. The Hindi version of the film also stars Zoya Hussain, Paras Arora, Ankit Sagar and Tinnu Anand.

Also Read: Narayani Shastri on taking up Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha: I have not done something like this before