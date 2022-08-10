Shriya Saran is elated to work with Chinni Prakash for 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa'

Actress Shriya Saran, who is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa', was both excited and nervous when she got to know that she will be working with veteran choreographer Chinni Prakesh for 'Namaami Namaami'.
MUMBAI :Actress Shriya Saran, who is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa', was both excited and nervous when she got to know that she will be working with veteran choreographer Chinni Prakesh for 'Namaami Namaami'.

Elaborating on the same, the actress said: "Chinni Prakesh sir is a legend. From Madhuri Dixit to Salman Khan everyone has that one signature move that has been choreographed by him. When I heard that Chinni sir will be choreographing me for 'Namaami Namaami', I was very excited and nervous at the same time to be under his guidance. But I am really happy that the audience loved my performance in the song. It felt like I've made my Guru proud."

Since the actress is a trained dancer, the shoot for the song and the rehearsal were a cakewalk: "I am a trained Kathak dancer and after 2 hours of practice and 3 days of the shoot we were done with the song and I truly enjoyed the choreography of Chini Sir."

'Underworld Ka Kabzaa', produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures in association with Sri Siddeshwara Enterprise and Alankar Pandian, has been directed by R. Chandru.

The film, which also features Upendra, Shriya Saran, and Kiccha Sudeepa in pivotal roles, will have a Pan-India release on March 17, 2023.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 19:09

