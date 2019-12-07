News

Shruti Bapna: Working with Rani Mukerji in 'Mardaani 2' was incredible

MUMBAI: Actress Shruti Bapna says it has been an "incredible" experience working with Rani Mukerji in the upcoming "Mardaani 2". In the movie, Shruti plays a cop who is a pivotal part of Superintendent of Police Shivani Shivaji Roys (Rani Mukerji) team.

"It was challenging as well as exciting because I was working with Rani. Working with her has been incredible. She is a natural -- so real and easy to work with. She is very dedicated to her work and she helps co-actors with inputs. I got to learn so much. She is very friendly and warm. Towards the end of the shoot, we started bonding very well. She makes sure her entire team is happy and comfortable. She has been very kind to all of us. It was lovely working with her," Shruti gushed, while speaking to IANS.

Elaborating on her role, the actress shared: "I play a cop in Rani's core team. She is a local cop from Rajasthan, very dedicated and sincere towards her duties, and we as a team are out to chase the criminals who are committing these brutal crimes against women."

When quizzed how she aced the Rajasthani dialect, Shruti said: "I have tried to make my character real and authentic, giving her that dialect from Rajasthan. Although I hail from Rajasthan, we don't speak the language at home. So, I needed to learn the dialect. For that, I took help from a close friend who belongs to that region."

Even though playing a cop isn't easy, the actress has been lucky to have her father by her side to help her while preparing for the role. "My father was in the NCC, so I took inputs from him. Also, my grandfather has served in the IPS. I took a lot of information on his life from dad. I also met cops in Mumbai. I interacted with them to learn how their lives are and what challenges they face. Apart from that, I learnt rifle shooting for the role."

Directed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Yash Raj Films, "Mardaani 2" is set to hit theatres on December 13.

