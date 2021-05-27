News

Shruti Haasan is getting whole 'glam' thing right

Tellychakkar Team's picture
By Tellychakkar Team
27 May 2021 11:54 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Actress Shruti Haasan posted a picture of her lush cascading hair, saying that she has got "the whole glam things right".

In the Instagram images, Shruti is seen struggling with her hair while she is all dolled up. "Clearly I'm getting the whole glam thing right #epicfail #toomuchhairdontcare," she wrote as the caption.

Shruti will soon be seen in the Prabhas-starrer "Salaar", which is being shot in Kannada and Telugu languages, and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

SOURCE – IANS

Tags Shruti Haasan cascading hair Prabhas Salaar social media Instagram TellyChakkar

