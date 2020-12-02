Shruti Haasan is living her life in colour; here is proof

MUMBAI: Superstar Kamal Haasan’s daughter Shruti Haasan has impressed the audience with her amazing acting skills in the South and Bollywood. Right from her cameo appearance in her father's Tamil-Hindi bilingual directorial Hey Ram (2000), she won hearts of several. She is a well-known name in the Hindi industry too.

Her performances in movies like Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Welcome Back, Luck, and Gabbar have given her a good fan base and lots of love and appreciation over the years.

The diva never fails to impress her fans on social media with her amazing posts and stories. We too eagerly wait for pictures and videos of the actress, and this time, she shared an amazing picture of herself in a colourful swimsuit with a lungi.

She wrote, “LIVING IN COLOUR #forafewdaysonly PS- sorry I stole your lungi @ryanivanstephen.”

Well, she is definitely raising the temperature on social media with this picture, and we look forward to seeing more of her in the future.

On the work note, the actress will next be seen in South projects Krack and Laabam.

