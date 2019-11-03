News

Shruti Haasan to star in action drama 'RT 66'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Nov 2019 02:00 PM

Mumbai: Actress Shruti Haasan has been roped in to play the female lead in the Telugu film "RT 66".

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the action drama also features Ravi Teja in the role of a police officer.

Announcing the news among her followers, Shruti tweeted: "Very excited to be a part of this project. And to be working with Ravi Teja and Gopichand."

Shruti and Ravi had earlier featured together in "Balupu" and "Don Seenu".

Apart from acting, Shruti is quite active in her musical career. She recently performed a couple of gigs in London.

Source: IANS

past seven days