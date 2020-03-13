Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan duo sets friendship goals

MUMBAI: Content king Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in the movie Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, garnered lot of love and appreciation for his role and performance. The actor is known for taking up taboo subjects with a humour. All his films are enjoyed by the family audience; at the same time, the content is not diluted, and relevant messages are given out to society.

Ayushmann is called the hit machine of Bollywood as he hold the record for 8 hits in a row. All the movies were very well accepted by the audiences, and the characters played by him have been loved by all.

Meanwhile, Jitendra Kumar, who played Ayushmann's love interest in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, was also very well appreciated for his role in the movie. The duo portrayed amazing on-screen chemistry. Now, fans on social media have shared now-and-then pictures of the two actors.

Their bond is evident through these pictures, and they certainly give out major friendship goals.

On the work note, Ayushmann will next be seen in Gulabo Sitaboo with Amitabh Bachchan.