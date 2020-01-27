Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan song Gabru: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar seal the deal with a lip-lock

MUMBAI: The song is a recreated version of Punjabi hit by J Star and Honey Singh. This one is sung by Romy and the music recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The song showcases a wedding where Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar can be seen grooving to the tunes of ‘Gabru’.

Jitendra cannot take his eyes off his lover Ayushmann even after his father Gajraj Rao trying his best to keep him away. Both of them can be seen flaunting their cool moves and they seal the wedding song with their lip-lock. Gajraj is even seen having a dance-off with Ayushmann but eventually the latter wins since Jitendra kisses him in front of everyone that leaves everyone in shock.

Apart from their love story, the song will also garner a lot of eyeballs because of its catchy music. It is surely become the newest wedding anthem of the year.



'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' which revolves around the same-sex relationship has been receiving positive responses from all quarters. Talking about the immensely positive response that the film's trailer has been receiving, Ayushmann opened up expressing his joy. He said, 'The love of the people of India for the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is immensely overwhelming. It is a very important film for India and all Indians.'

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film is slated to release on February 21.

