Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer is quite impressive

MUMBAI: The trailer of Ayushman Khurana, Jitendra Kumar, and Neena Gupta starrer romantic comedy film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been released. This film is a sequel to the 2017 super-hit movie Shubh Mangal Savdhan. The sequel is based on the theme of homosexuality. This movie, directed by Hitesh Kevalya, will be released on February 21.

In the trailer, the story of a gay couple is shown. Neither society nor the couple's family members accept the relationship. The dialogues are quite interesting. It is interesting to see Ayushmann Khurrana in a gay role. From the trailer of the film, it seems that the actor has done justice to the role. He is seen romancing co-star Jitendra Kumar. Jitendra's acting is also very strong. It is shown in the trailer that Ayushmann and Jitendra fight with their families for love.

The soundtrack of the film is also quite good. Bappi Da's popular song 'Pyaar Bina Chain Kaun Re' has been included in this. The film will be the perfect combination of romance, humour, and comedy. In the trailer, the parents of Ayushman and Jitendra did not accept this relationship, but now, the question is whether viewers will accept this unique relationship.

