Shweta Rohira: Christmas is all about chocolates, good food, lights and decorations

MUMBAI: Christmas has always meant a big deal to actor Shweta Rohira. She says that the festival includes a lot of gifts and fun for her. "The most exciting thing about Christmas was getting gifts from Santa which I still feel I get as I still believe in Santa. I believe that whatever I want I'll be gifted from a secret Santa," she says.



Talking about the festival, she says, "Christmas is all about chocolates, good food and lights, and decorations. I love seeing the way our city and churches are decorated."



It's a double celebration for the actor as it is also her dad's birthday. "I only gift my dad on Christmas because it’s his birthday on that day. He’s the biggest celebrity in my life," she says.



Talking about her Christmas plans, she says, "I always celebrate with family and enjoy his birthday and the festival. He’s truly my Santa."