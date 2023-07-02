Sidarth Malhotra's father falls ill during sangeet function; details inside

According to reports, Sidharth Malhotra’s father fell sick during the sangeet and everyone started worrying for him. Keep reading to find out more.
MUMBAI:Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been creating lots of buzz these days as they were all set to get married today. Many friends and family made their way to the venue, and the festivities have been going on at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan since 4th February. Now it has been confirmed that the couple has gotten married and will soon share the official photos.

Well according to reports, Sidharth Malhotra’s father suddenly fell ill during their sangeet ceremony. When he began vomiting, everyone began to go into a state of panic. Everyone was shocked, and reportedly, the women in the family began crying on seeing his condition.

Also Read : From Juhi Chawla confirming the couple's wedding to Isha Ambani reaching the venue - check out the latest updates on Sid - Kiara's wedding

However, within a few hours, everything became alright as a doctor was called in for help. Sidharth Malhotra’s father was later sent to his room. He soon started feeling alright and returned to enjoy the rest of the sangeet along with the rest of the family and friends. Reports also say that Sid and Kiara’s sangeet ceremony went on till early morning. It is not confirmed, but it is possible that this is the reason that they postponed the wedding to the 7th.

Fans are very excited and are waiting with bated breath to see the couples’ official pictures that they will be sharing on Instagram.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Also Read : Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are married, confirms the wedding horse owner

