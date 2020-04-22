Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set to make noise with his stellar line-up of projects, this year

MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi known as 'the silent find of the year' took his first step in Bollywood with a bang and instantly won hearts by delivering a bang-on performance. No doubt that his first was extremely special and a memorable one which made him a promising debutant and performer.

Soon after his debut, Siddhant also made it to the list as the National crush of India with a poetic side of him that he revealed on social media; just an icing on the cake.

Banking on his phenomenal artistry, Siddhant has also been signed up by three big production houses for Bunty aur Babli 2 alongside Sharvari, Shakun Batra's next with Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone and Excel Entertainment's next. Working with well known production houses is just a dream and Siddhant with all his hardwork and perseverance has built a brand name for himself which is now in high demand.

After Siddhant's promising performance as MC Sher in GullyBoy which was also an Excel Entertainment production film, the production house had already signed him up much before the release purely because of the promise he showed which was quite impressive. The actor also won several accolades for his promising debut performance, sweeping in accolades for the year.

The actor is in full swing and is currently, enjoying this success purely built with his hardwork, dedication and one cannot agree more on the same! Everyone is all excited to see the three varied characters the actor has in store for the audience.